TBA Presents Winnie-the-Pooh

A A. Milne's beloved children's story Winnie-the-Pooh comes to the stage in an adaptation presented by TBA theatre opening opening May 10th and running through the 19th at Grant Hall on the campus of Alaska Pacific University. Director Megan Bladow drops by Stage Talk to tell Jean what Winnie has been up to.

HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

Jean Paal theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:



ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday May 3, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Listen Now