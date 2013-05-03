Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
TBA Presents Winnie-the-Pooh

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 3, 2013 at 2:00 PM AKDT

A A. Milne's beloved children's story Winnie-the-Pooh comes to the stage in an adaptation presented by TBA theatre opening opening May 10th and running through the 19th at Grant Hall on the campus of Alaska Pacific University. Director Megan Bladow drops by Stage Talk to tell Jean what Winnie has been up to.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday May 3, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

