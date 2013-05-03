Dr. Joanie Hope, Surgeon and Rock Vocalist

NED TRAILER from Spark Media on Vimeo.

Dr. Joanie Hope strains the perception of what a physician is all about. She is a cancer surgeon and vocalist/guitarist in the rock band N.E.D. On the next Line One: Your Health Connection we'll try to bring these apparent disparate images into an understandable whole and highlight what women need to know about common gynecologic cancers.



HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUESTS: Joanie Hope, MD, vocalist for the rock band N.E.D.; and Anchorage gynecologic cancer surgeon, Alaska Women's Cancer Care

LIVE BROADCAST: May 6, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: May 6, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

