Dr. Joanie Hope, Surgeon and Rock Vocalist
Dr. Joanie Hope strains the perception of what a physician is all about. She is a cancer surgeon and vocalist/guitarist in the rock band N.E.D. On the next Line One: Your Health Connection we'll try to bring these apparent disparate images into an understandable whole and highlight what women need to know about common gynecologic cancers.
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUESTS: Joanie Hope, MD, vocalist for the rock band N.E.D.; and Anchorage gynecologic cancer surgeon, Alaska Women's Cancer Care
LIVE BROADCAST: May 6, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: May 6, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
