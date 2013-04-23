Two Deaths In Kodiak Harbors Under Investigation

Two bodies were found on separate fishing vessels in two Kodiak harbors on Friday. Police Chief T.C. Kamai says there were no signs of trauma on either body, leading some to speculate they may be drug related, but Kamai said that can’t be confirmed until a toxicology screening is complete.

The men who died are 44-year-old David Babarovich, and Thaddeus Zdobylak, Jr., 41.

Kamai says both bodies have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for a full autopsy. He says preliminary causes of death could be released within a few days.

Kamai says nothing leads him to believe the deaths were related, and at this time the police department is approaching them as two separate investigations.