U.S. Senate Votes Down New Gun Control Regulations

The U.S. Senate voted down a host of new gun regulations, including a new assault weapons ban. Senators bucked public opinion and voted against expanding background checks to online sales and gun shows. And it nixed a plan to limit the size of ammunition magazines.

Alaska Senators Mark Begich and Lisa Murkowski voted against those three provisions.

Immediately following the vote, a liberal group, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, blasted an email saying it will run ads opposing Senator Begich in his reelection campaign next year.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid canceled the vote on the overall bill, a maneuver that technically keeps it alive. But today’s vote effectively killed any attempt to reform the nation’s gun laws, 124 days after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school.