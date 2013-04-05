Our stop this week is a rundown, out of the way New Mexico diner where the patrons are thrown into a searing conflict between generations and classes and must face their own pasts and inadequacies. UAA Theatreactors Aspen Murray and Caleb Bourgeois drop by to talk about this intense Obie Award winning play When You Comin' Back Red Ryder by Mark Medoff.



HOSTS: Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, actor

GUESTS:





Caleb Bourgeois, Actor "Teddy", UAA Theatre's When You Comin' Back Red Ryder



Actor "Teddy", UAA Theatre's Aspen Murray, Actor "Angel", UAA Theatre's When You Comin' Back Red Ryder

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday April 5, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

