Science and Indigenous People

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published April 5, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKDT

The federal government has released a new “Integrated Management Plan for the Rapidly Changing Arctic,” which emphasizes the integrity of eco-systems, inter-agency co ordination, and working more closely with Native tribes and corporations. Science and Alaska Natives is the subject of the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS: 


  • Craig George, Senior Wildlife Biologist, North Slope Borough Department of Wildlife Management

  • Richard Glenn, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation, Executive Vice President for Lands and Natural Resources

  • Kate Reedy-Maschner, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Idaho State University, member of NPFMC Scientific and Statistical Panel

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 9, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mailRSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE

Steve Heimel
