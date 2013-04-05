Science and Indigenous People
The federal government has released a new “Integrated Management Plan for the Rapidly Changing Arctic,” which emphasizes the integrity of eco-systems, inter-agency co ordination, and working more closely with Native tribes and corporations. Science and Alaska Natives is the subject of the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Steve Heimel
GUESTS:
- Craig George, Senior Wildlife Biologist, North Slope Borough Department of Wildlife Management
- Richard Glenn, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation, Executive Vice President for Lands and Natural Resources
- Kate Reedy-Maschner, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Idaho State University, member of NPFMC Scientific and Statistical Panel
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 9, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
