Dead Man's Cell Phone by Sarah Ruhl presented by Cyrano's Theatre Company

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published March 28, 2013 at 1:36 PM AKDT

You've all heard the ubiquitous "please turn off your cell phones" before performances, but this time it takes on a new meaning as Cyrano's Theatre Companypresents Sarah Ruhl's  Dead Man's Cell Phone. Director Codie Costello and Actor Josh Lowman join Stage Talk this week to talk "face-to-face" (no texting, please) with Jean and Steve about this wildly imaginative new comedy opening March 29th and running through April 21st.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday March 29, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

Steven Hunt
