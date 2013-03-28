Dead Man's Cell Phone by Sarah Ruhl presented by Cyrano's Theatre Company
You've all heard the ubiquitous "please turn off your cell phones" before performances, but this time it takes on a new meaning as Cyrano's Theatre Companypresents Sarah Ruhl's Dead Man's Cell Phone. Director Codie Costello and Actor Josh Lowman join Stage Talk this week to talk "face-to-face" (no texting, please) with Jean and Steve about this wildly imaginative new comedy opening March 29th and running through April 21st.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, actor
GUESTS:
- Codie Costello, Director, Cyrano's Theatre Company's Dead Man's Cell Phone
- Josh Lowman, Actor, Cyrano's Theatre Company'sDead Man's Cell Phone
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday March 29, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.
