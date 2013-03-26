Kulluk Scheduled to Depart Tuesday

After three weeks in port, Shell’s Kulluk drill rig is set to leave Unalaska on Tuesday.

The rig has been loaded on the Xiang Rui Kou heavy lift ship in Captains Bay. Coast Guard Lt. Jim Fothergill says the vessels are scheduled to leave at 10 p.m. Tuesday night. That was pushed back from Monday.

Fothergill wouldn’t say why the plan changed, but he says efforts to secure the rig are still going well. Once they leave Unalaska, the vessels are bound for Singapore, where the Kulluk will be repaired.