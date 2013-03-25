180 Days: A Year Inside an American High School (pt. 1 & 2)

To educators, Washington Metropolitan High School (DC Met) is an alternative school with a devoted staff. To district leaders, it is a failure. To many of the school's students, it is home -- a safe haven from sometimes unsparingly difficult lives. Whatever one's vantage, 180 Days: A Year inside an American High School provides an intimate portrait of this fledgling school's day-to-day stories, condensing a full school year -- 180 days -- into four hours (2 two-hour episodes). With a dynamic and charismatic young principal and five remarkable kids at the center of the story, 180 Days invites viewers in for an unprecedented first-hand look of life inside of a school that tries to meet the needs of some of our nation's most challenged students.



