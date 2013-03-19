Time Team Special Edition

In this special presentation from the United Kingdom’s groundbreaking archaeology series, TIME TEAM takes viewers on an expedition to Jamestown, where a British company’s commercial enterprise planted the seeds of the United States. There have been nearly a million finds from the site’s trenches, but this special is far more than just an excavation. The team retrieves piles of perfectly preserved 17th-century pieces, traces the names and life stories of the early American pioneers and learns why a third of them died within months of arrival. The colonists at Jamestown went looking for gold and silver. Instead, they found fertile soil, tough conditions and the beginnings of the world’s most powerful nation. Then, Britain’s most famous archaeologists discover what secrets lie buried beneath several of the world’s most famous English residences. TIME TEAM tears into the queen’s gardens in an unprecedented opportunity to unearth the secrets of Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, where the royal finds include the foundation of a 14th-century building where Edward III honored the legendary Arthurian knights.



