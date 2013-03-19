Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ethics Committee To Investigate Rep. Young

Alaska Public Media | By Peter Granitz
Published March 19, 2013 at 2:23 PM AKDT

The U.S. House Ethics Committee has unanimously voted to create a subcommittee investigating whether Congressman Don Young violated official code of conduct.

The Committee was conducting its own investigation of Congressman Young, based on previous work from the 111th and 112th Congresses, when it received a referral from the Department of Justice.

DOJ conducted its own investigation into Congressman Young before.

The subcommittee will examine Congressman Young’s travel expenses and costs.

The Ethics Committee is not releasing anymore public information yet, and does not have a time frame for the investigation.

A spokesman from Representative Young’s office responded to emailed questions with “no comment.”

The U.S. House Ethics Committee has unanimously voted to create a subcommittee investigating
whether Congressman Don Young violated official code of conduct.

APRN’s Peter Granitz reports.

XXXX

The Committee was conducting its own investigation of Congressman Young … based on previous work
from the 111th and 112th Congresses, when it received a referral from the Department of Justice.

DOJ conducted its own investigation into Congressman Young before.

The subcommittee will examine Congressman Young’s travel expenses and costs.

The Ethics Committee is not releasing anymore public information yet, and does not have a timeframe
for the investigation.

A spokesman from Representative Young’s office responded to emailed questions with “no comment.”
News
Peter Granitz
pgranitz (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  202.488.1961 | About Peter
See stories by Peter Granitz