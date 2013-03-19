Ethics Committee To Investigate Rep. Young

The U.S. House Ethics Committee has unanimously voted to create a subcommittee investigating whether Congressman Don Young violated official code of conduct.

The Committee was conducting its own investigation of Congressman Young, based on previous work from the 111th and 112th Congresses, when it received a referral from the Department of Justice.

DOJ conducted its own investigation into Congressman Young before.

The subcommittee will examine Congressman Young’s travel expenses and costs.

The Ethics Committee is not releasing anymore public information yet, and does not have a time frame for the investigation.

A spokesman from Representative Young’s office responded to emailed questions with “no comment.”

