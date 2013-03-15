Mental and Emotional Health
Chances are that you or someone you know suffers from some degree of emotional or mental health problem. Fortunately there are resources available to assist people with optimizing their mental health. On the next Line One, guest host Prentiss Pemberton will have local mental health experts in studio to discuss mental illness and what treatment options are available.
- NAMI (National Alliance Mental Illness)
- NIMH (National Institute of Mental Health)
- Mindfulnet: the mindfulness information website
- Anchorage Community Mental Health Services, Inc.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUESTS:
- Dr. Ebony McClain-Owens, Bridges Counseling Connection
- Anne Marie Zach, Advanced Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner
LIVE BROADCAST: March 18, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: March 18, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
