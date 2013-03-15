Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mental and Emotional Health

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 15, 2013 at 3:02 PM AKDT

Chances are that you or someone you know suffers from some degree of emotional or mental health problem. Fortunately there are resources available to assist people with optimizing their mental health. On the next Line One, guest host Prentiss Pemberton will have local mental health experts in studio to discuss  mental illness and what treatment options are available.

HOST:  Dr. Thad WoodardAnchorage pediatrician

GUESTS:

LIVE BROADCAST:  March 18, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: March 18, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Listen Now
Tags
News Line One
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack