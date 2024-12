Mitch Seavey has won the 2013 Iditarod, crossing the finish line at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday.

After racing neck and neck with Aliy Zirkle through the last few checkpoints, he widened the gap after both mushers left White Mountain about 15 minutes apart, not taking a minute over their mandatory 8-hour layover.

Zirkle claimed the runner-up spot for the second year in a row.

Jeff King is currently in third.