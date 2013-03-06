Kulluk Arrives In Unalaska

Shell’s damaged Kulluk drill rig has arrived in Unalaska, a week after leaving Kodiak. The rig will towed to its specialized dock in Captain's Bay later this afternoon.

Shell spokesperson Curtis Smith says the heavy-lift vessel that will be picking up the rig is on its way as well. The Xiang Rui Kou left China on Sunday, according to its automated tracking system. Once the heavy-lift vessel arrives, it will empty its ballast tanks, sink below the Kulluk and lift the drill rig onto its deck.

The rig will then head to dry dock in Asia for repairs. Smith says as of today, no shipyard has selected.

