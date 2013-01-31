AFAA prsnts Cmplt Wks Wm Shkspr (Abrgd)

Levi Musgrave

Three actors present thirty eight plays written by The Bard in less than two hours. Plus dinner! Join Director and Actor Krystal DeJesus and fellow Actor Andrew Smith as they talk about how The Alaska Fine Arts Academy is able to present The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) as Dinner Theatre at The Bear Mountain Grill in Eagle River.



HOSTS:





Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steven Hunt, theater critic, director, actor

GUEST:





Krystal DeJesus, actor and director, Alaska Fine Arts Academy's The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

actor and director, Alaska Fine Arts Academy's Andrew Smith, actor, Alaska Fine Arts Academy's The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday February 1, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Listen Now