AFAA prsnts Cmplt Wks Wm Shkspr (Abrgd)

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published January 31, 2013 at 3:07 PM AKST
Krystal DeJesus and Andrew Smith in Cmplt Wks Wm Shkspr (Abrgd)
Levi Musgrave

Three actors present thirty eight plays written by The Bard in less than two hours. Plus dinner! Join Director and Actor Krystal DeJesus and fellow Actor Andrew Smith as they talk about how The Alaska Fine Arts Academy is able to present The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) as Dinner Theatre at The Bear Mountain Grill in Eagle River.

HOSTS:

GUEST: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday February 1, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com
