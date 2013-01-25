Engaging in Civic Discourse on Anchorage + Alaska's Important Issues
Is it possible to have a civil conversation about important and potentially polarizing issues like Title 21, equal rights for gay people, housing for the homeless, motorized versus non-motorized trails, the Knik Arm Bridge, oil taxes, resource development, our state's fiscal future? Join host Shelly Wade and UAA Associate Professor and Director of Debate, Steve Johnson, when they talk about the state of civic discourse in our community and our state, on the next Hometown, Alaska.
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Shelly Wade
GUESTS:
- Steve Johnson, Assistant Professor + Director of Debate, University of Alaska Anchorage
- Libby Roderick, Associate Director, UAA Center for Advancing
- Nils Andreasson, Executive Director, Institute of the North
LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, January 30, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 30 , 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)
