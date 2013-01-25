Alaska Humanities Forum's New Olympian CEO

The Alaska Humanities Forum has a new CEO and she is Alaskan Olympian Nina Kemppel. For the past two decades Alaskans have known of Nina the skier. This month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, meet Nina the CEO and find out about the many exciting programs, initiatives and grants that the Alaska Humanities Forum supports.

HOST:Sandy Harper & Dick Reichman

GUEST: Nina Kemppel, CEO, Alaska Humanities Forum

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: January 28, 2013 at 1:00 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Alaska Radio Reader Rambler updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast

ALASKA RADIO READER RAMBLER ARCHIVE

Listen Now