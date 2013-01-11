Waterloo's Dr. Spine

Almost all of us have back pain at some time in our lives. As a nation we spend $50 billion each year on low back pain. On the next Line One, we will discuss this problem with world renowned expert and Professor of Spine Biomechanics, Dr. Stuart McGill. Learn his views on the origins of back pain and get his suggestions on prevention and rehabilitation. We will also learn about back exercises for peak performance in athletes.



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST: Dr. Stuart McGill, Professor of Spine Biomechanics; Chair of the Department of Kinesiology, University of Waterloo in Canada

LIVE BROADCAST: January 14, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: January 14, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE:





Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Listen Now