Sense and Sensibility at VPA

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published January 11, 2013 at 3:00 PM AKST

 

Elinor, played by Kelly Anderson and Marianne, played by Greta Kopperud, embrace each other after receiving bad news. Photo courtesy VPA.

Valley Performing Arts brings to the stage one of Jane Austin's most loved stories in Sense and Sensibility. Join actors Greta Kopperud and Steve Impson as they give an insight into this tale of romance, witty banter and heartbreaking tenderness; opening January 11th and running through February 3rd.

HOSTS:

GUEST: 


  • Greta Kopperud, actress playing "Marianne," Valley Performing Arts

  • Steve Impson, actor playing "Col Brandon," Valley Performing Arts

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 11, 2012 at 7:45 p.m.

