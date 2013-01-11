Sense and Sensibility at VPA
Valley Performing Arts brings to the stage one of Jane Austin's most loved stories in Sense and Sensibility. Join actors Greta Kopperud and Steve Impson as they give an insight into this tale of romance, witty banter and heartbreaking tenderness; opening January 11th and running through February 3rd.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher
GUEST:
- Greta Kopperud, actress playing "Marianne," Valley Performing Arts
- Steve Impson, actor playing "Col Brandon," Valley Performing Arts
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 11, 2012 at 7:45 p.m.
