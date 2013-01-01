January Schedule Highlights

Alaska Public Television is pleased to continue bringing quality programming to your home. In this month’s prime time lineup you will find new programming as well as some of your old favorites.

Downton Abbey - Season 3: The Great War is over and the long-awaited engagement of Lady Mary and Matthew is on, but all is not tranquil at Downton Abbey as wrenching social changes, romantic intrigues, and personal crises grip the majestic English country estate. Shirley MacLaine joins the much-loved cast, which includes Dame Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Dan Stevens, Michelle Dockery, Jim Carter, Penelope Wilton and many others. “No family is ever what it seems from the outside,” observes Smith’s shrewd character.

American Experience - The Abolitionists: Vividly bringing to life the epic struggles of the men and women who fought to end slavery, THE ABOLITIONISTS tells the intertwined stories of Frederick Douglass, William Lloyd Garrison, Angelina Grimké, Harriet Beecher Stowe and John Brown. Fighting body and soul, they led the most important civil rights crusade in American history. What began as a pacifist movement became a fiery and furious struggle that forever changed the nation. Black and white, Northerners and Southerners, poor and wealthy, these passionate anti-slavery activists tore the nation apart in order to form a more perfect union. The series, which tells the story largely through period drama narrative, airs 150 years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect in January 1863.

Paul Simon's Graceland Journey. Friday, 1/4 at 9:30pm

The Reagan Presidency. Thursday, 1/10 & 1/17 at 9:00pm

Frontline: Inside Obama's Presidency. Tuesday, 1/15 at 9:00pm

Independent Lens: Beauty is Embarrassing. Monday, 1/21 at 9:00pm

NOVA: Who Killed Lindberghs's Baby? Wednesday, 1/30 at 8:00pm

