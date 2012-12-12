Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Coal Rush

Alaska Public Media | By Ellen Lockyer
Published December 12, 2012 at 4:06 PM AKST

Alaska's abundant coal resources are attracting world attention, especially in the Matanuska - Susitna Borough area, where rich deposits of bituminous coal have attracted development interests from as far away as Australia. But some Mat Su residents say that development will bring only environmental damage and disruption of a rural lifestyle. Others are anticipating high paying jobs. Join Ellen Lockyer for A Closer Look at coal mining in the Mat Su.

This episode of A Closer Look presents expanded interviews from previous news stories "Coal Hearing Draws Criticism" heard November 16, 2012 on KSKA.

BROADCAST: Thursday, December 13, at 1:00 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get A Closer Look updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

Ellen Lockyer
APTI Reporter-Producer Ellen Lockyer
