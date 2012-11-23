Adolescence can be a difficult time for many. Each year thousands of Alaska’s youth deal with issues such as depression, anxiety, alcohol/drug abuse, and failure in school. Many of these young people also struggle with low self worth, challenging home lives, and a sense of hopelessness. Often, Parents struggle to find answers that will help their children lead more functional and meaningful lives. Anchorage Therapist Robert Rhodes, LCSW of Counseling Solutions and guest host Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW of Bridges Counseling Connection team up to discuss the issue of Adolescent Mental Health and what can be done to assist young people when they struggle with emotional and behavioral problems.



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST & GUEST: Prentiss Pemberton

LIVE BROADCAST: November 26, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST

REPEAT BROADCAST: November 26, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE:





Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Download Audio