Adolescent Mental Health
Adolescence can be a difficult time for many. Each year thousands of Alaska’s youth deal with issues such as depression, anxiety, alcohol/drug abuse, and failure in school. Many of these young people also struggle with low self worth, challenging home lives, and a sense of hopelessness. Often, Parents struggle to find answers that will help their children lead more functional and meaningful lives. Anchorage Therapist Robert Rhodes, LCSW of Counseling Solutions and guest host Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW of Bridges Counseling Connection team up to discuss the issue of Adolescent Mental Health and what can be done to assist young people when they struggle with emotional and behavioral problems.
- Alaska Youth Risk Behavior Survey results
- National Alliance on Mental Health
- Bridges Counseling Connection
- Black Dog Institute
- Counseling Solutions of Alaska
- Good Samaritan Counseling
- Anchorage community Mental Health Services
- Goodtherapy.org
- Alaska Division of Behavioral Health
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST & GUEST: Prentiss Pemberton
LIVE BROADCAST: November 26, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST
REPEAT BROADCAST: November 26, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST
