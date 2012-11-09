Ask Dr. Woodard

Dr. Thad Woodard is your host and guest this week on Line One, (due to a last minute cancellation). Dr. Thad originally came to Alaska as a medical epidemiologist with the Centers for Disease Control. He's been a pediatrician in Anchorage with a special interest in allergy and asthma since 1980. Call in with your questions for Dr. Woodard today 2:00 - 3:00 pm on Line One: Your Health Connection.

UPDATE: The original program with Dr. Stuart Altman, author of "Power, Politics and Universal Health Care" has been cancelled as of 1:00 pm Monday.

PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST & GUEST: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

LIVE BROADCAST: November 12, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST

REPEAT BROADCAST: November 12, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE:





Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Listen