Monty Python's Spamalot at UAA

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published November 9, 2012 at 3:46 PM AKST
Prepping the "Lady of the Lake" worn by actress Paige Langit.
Video capture of costume trickery with Paige Langit as the Lady of the Lake. Courtesy UAA.
It's getting dark in Alaska but you can "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" by tuning in to Stage Talk to hear UAA actors Scott Heverling and Paige Langit converse about the craziness which is the musical comedy Spamalot "lovingly ripped off from" the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Presented by UAA's Department of Theatre of Dance Spamalot opens Friday, November 16.

HOSTS:

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 9, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

Costume Designer Colleen Metzger and “Lady of the Lake” songstress Page Langit share a laugh on set. Phot courtesy UAA.
Spamalot Actor Jaron Carlson on set. Photo courtesy UAA.
Theatre & Dance Admin Asia Bauzon steps out of the office and into the costume shop to aid in costume design. Photo courtesy UAA.
A peek into the costume shop, complete with Spamalot’s “Laker Girls” costume tops. Photo courtesy UAA.
Theatre students Brian Sechrist, Micah Williams and Kyle Campbell (from left to right) combining efforts for set design. Photo courtesy UAA.
Theatre students Trevor Griffin (left) and Chris Evans (right) listen attentively as Scene Shop Supervisor Adam Klein discusses set installation. Photo courtesy UAA.
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
