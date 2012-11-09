Monty Python's Spamalot at UAA

It's getting dark in Alaska but you can "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" by tuning in to Stage Talk to hear UAA actors Scott Heverling and Paige Langit converse about the craziness which is the musical comedy Spamalot "lovingly ripped off from" the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Presented by UAA's Department of Theatre of Dance Spamalot opens Friday, November 16.



Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 9, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

