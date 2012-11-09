Living History As Witnessed By Vic Fischer

The chance to design entire communities and even a new state was just one of the many historical adventures of Vic Fischer. He was also in Germany for the burning of the Reichstag and he was in Moscow for the Stalin purges. He never would have seen the United States had it not been for Eleanor Roosevelt. Vic Fischer will tell parts of his amazing story on the next Talk of Alaska.



Download Audio

HOSTS:





Steve Heimel, APRN

GUESTS:





Vic Fischer

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 13, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE