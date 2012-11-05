Please join us for An Evening with Vic Fischer

Monday, November 19, 2012

6 – 8:00 p.m.

Elmo Sackett Broadcast Center

Learn about Vic’s remarkable life, detailed in his new book, “To Russia With Love, An Alaskan’s Journey” as he is interviewed by Steve Lindbeck, CEO & GM of Alaska Public Telecommunications, Inc.*

Reception and light refreshments immediately to follow.

This event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Please RSVP to swellman@alaskapublic.org or (907) 550-8432.

Hosted by Alaska Public Telecommunications, Inc.

* This event will be taped for broadcast on Alaska Public Television at a later date.