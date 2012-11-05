An Evening with Vic Fischer
Please join us for An Evening with Vic Fischer
Monday, November 19, 2012
6 – 8:00 p.m.
Elmo Sackett Broadcast Center
Learn about Vic’s remarkable life, detailed in his new book, “To Russia With Love, An Alaskan’s Journey” as he is interviewed by Steve Lindbeck, CEO & GM of Alaska Public Telecommunications, Inc.*
Reception and light refreshments immediately to follow.
This event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Please RSVP to swellman@alaskapublic.org or (907) 550-8432.
Hosted by Alaska Public Telecommunications, Inc.
* This event will be taped for broadcast on Alaska Public Television at a later date.