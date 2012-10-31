ALASKAWILD Photography Exhibit

Cold Hands Warm Heart Honorable Mention, Landscape, 2011 Mark Stadsklev

Join KSKA 91.1 FM, KAKM Channel 7 and the Alaska Society of Outdoor and Nature Photographers for ALASKAWILD at the Elmo Sackett Broadcasting Center on Friday, November 9 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Partial proceeds from the sale of this exhibit will benefit KSKA 91.1 FM, KAKM Channel 7 and the Alaska Public Radio Network.

About AlaskaWild

AlaskaWild is the most prestigious annual, juried photo exhibit featuring the natural beauty of Alaska and its wilderness. It is sponsored by the Alaska Society of Outdoor and Nature Photographers. Its main goals are to celebrate the unique beauty and wildness of Alaska and to promote local amateur and professional photographers. It is the only statewide juried exhibition solely dedicated to nature photography. Unlike many juried exhibits, the images in this exhibit are available for sale.

Each year, the Alaska Society of Outdoor and Nature Photographers solicit images from all over the state of Alaska to be submitted for judging in five categories: Flora, Fauna, Black and White, Creative and Landscape. A panel of judges then selects the final images for the show. The judges also select a Best of Show image, a Best of Category Image and several images worthy of honorable mention.

The exhibition travels throughout the state of Alaska to a variety of venues. As the show travels, people viewing the exhibit have the opportunity to vote for their favorite image. The image that receives the most votes at the end of the year receives the “People’s Choice Award.”

Ken Baehr, coordinator of this year’s exhibition, said that the images in this year’s competition are some of the strongest in the contest’s 22 year history. “Each year, the submissions get better and better. The judging gets harder and harder. This year was no exception. The 35 images selected for the exhibition came from some 180 entries, all of which deserved to be in the show.”

The purpose of the Alaska Society of Outdoor and Nature Photographers is to link up professional, amateur and beginning photographers in an effort to help each grow their skills in the art of outdoor and nature photography, and it is working. Several of the Best of Category images come from seasoned professionals. Several also come from first-time entries submitted by newcomers to the world of nature photography.

