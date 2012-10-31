Last year Alaska imported 95% of it's food. Former chef at Seven Glaciers in Girdwood, The Crow's Nest in Anchorage and Emeril Lagasse's NOLA restaurant in New Orleans, Tlingit Chef Rob Kineen is on a mission to bring more local foods to Alaskan dinner tables and restaurants. In his talk on "Alaska's Food Culture" recorded at the Anchorage Museum, Chef Kineen talked about many Alaska upstarts producing flour, spices, sprouts, even oysters. He also shared some of his recipes for modern dishes made from traditional ingredients like muktuk sushi.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, November 1, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED: October 4, 2012 at Anchorage Museum

SPEAKER: Chef Rob Kineen, Fresh 49

HOST: Smithsonian Arctic Studies Center, Anchorage Museum

