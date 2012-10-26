Perseverance Theatre Brings Of Mice and Men to Anchorage
25 years ago, two actors talked about wanting to perform together in John Steinbeck's classic story of friendship, hope and dreams unfulfilled during the American Depression and now that desire has finally been realized. Join us this week on Stage Talk as Bostin Christopher as "Lennie" and Kevin T. Bennett as "George" talk about that long journey to finally play these two iconic roles of the American Theatre as Perseverance Theatre brings Of Mice and Men to Anchorage.
- Juneau Empire: Perseverance opens 34th season with 'Of Mice and Men'
- Juneau Empire: Christopher a standout in 'Of Mice and Men'
- Perseverance Theatre blog
HOST: Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher
GUESTS:
- Bostin Christopher, actor "Lennie," Of Mice and Men, Perseverance Theatre
- Kevin T. Bennett, actor "George, " Of Mice and Men, Perseverance Theatre
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday October 26, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts