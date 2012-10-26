Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Perseverance Theatre Brings Of Mice and Men to Anchorage

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published October 26, 2012 at 2:00 PM AKDT

25 years ago, two actors talked about wanting to perform together in John Steinbeck's classic story of friendship, hope and dreams unfulfilled during the American Depression and now that desire has finally been realized. Join us this week on Stage Talk as Bostin Christopher as "Lennie" and Kevin T. Bennett as "George" talk about that long journey to finally play these two iconic roles of the American Theatre as Perseverance Theatre brings Of Mice and Men to Anchorage.

HOST: Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

GUESTS:


  • Bostin Christopher, actor "Lennie," Of Mice and Men, Perseverance Theatre

  • Kevin T. Bennett, actor "George, " Of Mice and Men, Perseverance Theatre

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday October 26, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

Dick Reichman (left) as "Candy," Bostin Christopher (center) as "Lennie" and Kevin T. Bennett (right) as "George" and in Perseverance Theatre's production of Of Mice and Men. Photo by Akiko Nishijima Rotch.

Kevin T. Bennett (left) as "George" and Bostin Christopher (right) as "Lennie" in Perseverance Theatre's production of Of Mice and Men. Photo by Akiko Nishijima Rotch.

 
