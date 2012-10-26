Did You Hear Something?

Spine tinglers and hair raisers—the perfect recipe for a fine Halloween! Hometown Alaska will feature three local storytellers who know just how to ... make you glance twice over your shoulder, check the bolt on the door, maybe even leave the light on and call your mom!

Shane Mitchell and Rick Goodfellow will spin some chillers as a prelude to All Hallow's Eve. Shane is well known for his booming voice and dramatic roles and Rick is personally acquainted with Anchorage's ghosts (or at least their stories), and Jack can share scary stories from out on the tundra.

So don't miss this fun! And during the show, consider sharing with us some of your own family or neighborhood favorite Halloween traditions.

Join us!

Jack Dalton

Rick Goodfellow

Shane Mitchell

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 31, 2012, 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

