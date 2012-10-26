Did You Hear Something?
Spine tinglers and hair raisers—the perfect recipe for a fine Halloween! Hometown Alaska will feature three local storytellers who know just how to ... make you glance twice over your shoulder, check the bolt on the door, maybe even leave the light on and call your mom!
Shane Mitchell and Rick Goodfellow will spin some chillers as a prelude to All Hallow's Eve. Shane is well known for his booming voice and dramatic roles and Rick is personally acquainted with Anchorage's ghosts (or at least their stories), and Jack can share scary stories from out on the tundra.
So don't miss this fun! And during the show, consider sharing with us some of your own family or neighborhood favorite Halloween traditions.
Join us!
GHOSTS:
- Jack Dalton
- Rick Goodfellow
- Shane Mitchell
LINKS:
- Host invites curious to Anchorage's spookiest places, Anchorage Daily News, May 11, 2011
- Top 10 scariest urban legends, About.com
- Scary Ghost Stories, American Folklore
- Digitized classic scary stories, Google
- Fear Seekers: Psychologist explains why humans enjoy scary stories, movies, Texas Tech U
- Why do we love scary stories? VibrantNation blog post
- Haunting Stories, submit stories and photos of ghosts
- The Halloween economy, Atlantic.com
- Halloween Google Doodle, Google.com
- Things that go bump in the night, The Why Files? website
TO DO:
- Ghosts and ghouls haunting town, Anchorage Daily News, Oct. 26, 2012
- Halloween train, dog parade, more storytelling, Anchorage Daily News, Oct. 26, 2012
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 31, 2012, 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically— via e-mail, RSS or podcasts