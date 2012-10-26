Adolescent Drug and Alcohol Abuse

The leading causes of death in adolescents are linked to teen drinking and drug use. However, alcohol is responsible for more teen deaths than all other drugs combined. Mondays' Line One guest is Dr. John R Knight founder and director of the Center for Adolescent Substance Abuse Research at Children’s Hospital Boston. His goal is to improve screening and intervention for adolescent substance abuse in medical office settings.



HOSTS: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST: Dr. John Knight, Center for Adolescent Substance Abuse Research

LIVE BROADCAST: October 29, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST

