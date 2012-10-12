Pride and Prejudice
Jane Austin's classic "novel of manners" comes to life as the Alaska Academy of Fine Arts brings it to the stage in Jane Kendell's exciting dramatization. Director Krystal DeJesus and Regina Lochner who plays Elizabeth Bennet join us on Stage Talk this week to discuss the show.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher
GUESTS:
- Krystal DeJesus, Director, Alaska Academy of Fine Arts
- Regina Lochner, Actor "Elizabeth Bennet,"Alaska Academy of Fine Arts
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday October 12, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.
Photos by Ashley Lutes.