Pride and Prejudice

Jane Austin's classic "novel of manners" comes to life as the Alaska Academy of Fine Arts brings it to the stage in Jane Kendell's exciting dramatization. Director Krystal DeJesus and Regina Lochner who plays Elizabeth Bennet join us on Stage Talk this week to discuss the show.

Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday October 12, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

Photos by Ashley Lutes.