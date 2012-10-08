Frontline: The Choice 2012

Barack Obama and Mitt Romney have crafted their campaign narratives, telling you who they are, what they’ve done and how they would lead America. But there’s more to their stories. In “The Choice 2012,” acclaimed FRONTLINE producer Michael Kirk (“Money, Power and Wall Street,” “Top Secret America”) documents the places, people and decisive moments that made the men who are competing for the presidency. Hundreds of hours of research and dozens of original interviews reveal new details and fresh insights about the two candidates — and our choice this November.





TV: Tuesday, 10/9 at 8:00pm