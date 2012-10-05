Alaska Public Television is bringing viewers the next season of Simply Ming on Sundays, starting on Oct. 7.

What are you having for dinner tonight? If you’re getting tired of the same ingredients, then tune in to Simply Ming, as Emmy Award–winning chef Ming Tsai dishes up easy solutions to having East-West food on the table in almost the same amount of time it takes to order out.

By using one of his simple master recipes to create a variety of meals—either the casual bite or a menu worthy of a dinner party—you can have a flavorful dish in half an hour.

The series furthers Ming’s mission of providing viewers a simple, straightforward approach to mastering East-West cooking. By crafting dishes from the show’s master recipes, anyone can keep dining at more home interesting and fun all week long—whether you are a beginner in the kitchen or an experienced chef.

Join Ming Tsai as he shares time-saving tips and mouthwatering recipes, all while helping you make the most of your time in the kitchen.

