Alaska's Own Melissa Mitchell, Mountain Stage 'People's Choice'

Big news for Alaska singer-songwriter Melissa Mitchell -- in September, she won the 2012 Mountain Stage NewSong Contest 'People's Choice' Award. That big achievement turns out to be her ticket to New York City, where she and other regional winners will perform Oct. 20 at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

So, just 10 days before she heads out for the Big Apple, and two days before she performs locally at Tap Root in beautiful downtown Spenard, we'll host Melissa Mitchell on Hometown Alaska to talk about everything from breaking in to the music business, to balancing ambition and family, to her mixed emotions about life in the 49th state.

And yes, she'll be bringing her guitar. And yes, she'll take your musical requests during the show!

So for a very special Hometown Alaska, join host Kathleen McCoy and her guest Melissa Mitchell for an hour of song, conversation, your questions and shoutouts of support as she heads East to the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Melissa Mitchell

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 10, 2012, 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 10, 2012 7:00 - 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

