Every day, California attracts visionaries from all walks of life. DREAMLAND tells the story of one day in California. Filmed simultaneously on the same day — from dawn until dusk — by a dozen documentary film crews scattered across the Golden State, it follows a remarkable ensemble of entrepreneurs, daredevils, entertainers, scientists, politicians, chefs and technologists who are pushing the bounds of the possible as they strive to make their dreams a reality. The film includes profiles of world-class rock-climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson, singer-songwriter Liz Phair, botanist Steve Sillett, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, Academy Award-winning special effects designer Bran Ferren and others who personify California's adventurous and innovative spirit.





