Masterpiece Classic: Upstairs Downstairs - Season 1

The saga continues at 165 Eaton Place with new characters upstairs and down in a three-part sequel to the much-loved MASTERPIECE series from the 1970s. Jean Marsh returns as Rose with a stellar cast including Dame Eileen Atkins (MASTERPIECE CLASSIC “Cranford”), Keeley Hawes (MI-5), Ed Stoppard (MASTERPIECE CLASSIC “Any Human Heart”), Claire Foy (MASTERPIECE CLASSIC “Little Dorrit”) and Ellie Kendrick (MASTERPIECE CLASSIC “The Diary of Anne Frank”). Set in 1936, the lives of masters and servants have never been so captivating. Laura Linney hosts.

