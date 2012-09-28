This week on Stage Talk, spend some time with curmudgeon Norman Thayer (Jerry McDonnell) and his daughter Chelsea (Veronica Page) as we visit them On Golden Pond and discover the trials and tribulations along with the love and warmth of their lives in this time-tested comedy/drama by Ernest Thompson. On Golden Pond opens tonight at Anchorage Community Theater.



HOSTS:





Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

GUESTS:





Jerry McDonnell, actor, "Norman Thayer," On Golden Pond at Anchorage Community Theater

actor, "Norman Thayer," On Golden Pond at Anchorage Community Theater Veronica Page, actress "Chelsea," On Golden Pond at Anchorage Community Theater

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, September 28, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

