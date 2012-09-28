Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
On Golden Pond

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published September 28, 2012 at 2:00 PM AKDT

This week on Stage Talk, spend some time with curmudgeon Norman Thayer (Jerry McDonnell) and his daughter Chelsea (Veronica Page) as we visit them On Golden Pond and discover the trials and tribulations along with the love and warmth of their lives in this time-tested comedy/drama by Ernest Thompson. On Golden Pond opens tonight at Anchorage Community Theater.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, September 28, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

Steven Hunt
About Steve
