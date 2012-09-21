Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

When is Screening for Disease Not a Good Idea?

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published September 21, 2012 at 3:00 PM AKDT

Monday on Line One, Dr. Woodard hosts Dr. Gilbert Welch of the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Research to discuss the basis of his latest book, Overdiagnosed: Making People Sick in the Pursuit of Health.

LINKS:

VIDEOS:

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST: Dr. Gilbert Welch, professor of medicine, Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Research; author, Overdiagnosed: Making People Sick in the Pursuit of Health

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday September 24, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday September 24, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE:

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Download
Tags
News Line One
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack