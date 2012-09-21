When is Screening for Disease Not a Good Idea?
Monday on Line One, Dr. Woodard hosts Dr. Gilbert Welch of the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Research to discuss the basis of his latest book, Overdiagnosed: Making People Sick in the Pursuit of Health.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST: Dr. Gilbert Welch, professor of medicine, Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Research; author, Overdiagnosed: Making People Sick in the Pursuit of Health
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday September 24, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday September 24, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST
