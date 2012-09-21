PFD Comes In At $878; and Shell Calls It Quits For The Year

The Alaska Permanent Fund will be $878 this year. The International Association of Chiefs of Police make their recommendations from the audit of APD. The detox center at the Ernie Turner Center in Anchorage is suspended. A new coalition is pushing cuts in oil taxes and an increase in oil production. Shell Oil calls it quits for the year.

HOST: Michael Carey

