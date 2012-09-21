Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
PFD Comes In At $878; and Shell Calls It Quits For The Year

Alaska Public Media | By Michael Carey
Published September 21, 2012 at 1:00 PM AKDT

The Alaska Permanent Fund will be $878 this year. The International Association of Chiefs of Police make their recommendations from the audit of APD. The detox center at the Ernie Turner Center in Anchorage is suspended. A new coalition is pushing cuts in oil taxes and an increase in oil production. Shell Oil calls it quits for the year.

HOST: Michael Carey

GUESTS:

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, September 21 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m.

Alaska Public Television BROADCAST: Friday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, September 22 at 5:00 p.m.

