What happens to such popular folk characters as Little Red, Jack and Cinderella after "happily ever after"? Join Director Shelly Wozniak and Actor Danielle Rabinovitch as they talk about Theatre Artists United's upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's ground-breaking musical, Into The Woods.



HOSTS:





Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

GUESTS:





Shelly Wozniak , Director, Theatre Artists United

, Director, Theatre Artists United Danielle Rabinovitch, Actor (The Baker's Wife), Theatre Artists United)

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, September 21, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

