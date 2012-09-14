The Alaska Constitution is one of the most modern in the country, but it’s almost 60-years old. In November, Alaskans have to decide whether to re-write it. Should we? A Constitutional Convention might offer a way to end legislative gridlock and put an end to corporate campaign funding. But it might also risk the very foundation of our government. It’s your chance to weigh in on whether to have a Constitutional Convention, on the next Talk of Alaska.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:





Vic Fischer, Constitutional Convention delegate

Constitutional Convention delegate Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 18, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE