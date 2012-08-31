Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
What Would Be Our Best Investment in Education?

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published August 31, 2012 at 4:00 PM AKDT
Talk of Alaska Host Steve Heimel

The answer to many of our problems may be education but what is the question?  Education is the biggest item in the state budget. If you could increase spending on higher education beyond what it is now, how would you invest that money?

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:


  • Diane Hirshberg, Associate Professor of Education Policy, Director of the Center for Education Policy Research  at the University of Alaska Anchorage Institute of Social and Economic Research

  • Pearl Brower, President, Iliqsavik College

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 4, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

