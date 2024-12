Celebrating Czech Culture in Alaska

This month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, Frank Nosek and Wayne Mergler from the Czech-Alaska Society join us to talk about the Czech community in Alaska, Czech culture and celebrating Miloš Forman's 80th birthday in Anchorage. Best known for his Oscar award winning films, One flew Over Cuckoo's Nest and Amadeus, Forman's films will be distributed to Czech consulates across America. The Czech-Alaska Society will host a free showing of one of his earlier films, Black Peter on September 29 at the Anchorage Museum.



HOSTS:Sandy Harper & Jack Dalton

GUESTS:



ORIGINAL BROADCAST: August 27, 2012 at 1:00 p.m.

