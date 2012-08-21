On Story: John Lasseter and Caroline Thomas
Austin Film Festival’s On Story is a half-hour series that gives a behind the scenes look at the creative process of the country’s most beloved movies and TV shows. The show is a mash-up of footage of screenwriter and filmmakers discussing their craft and films. Each episode is thematically paired with one or two short films, with an introduction from the film’s writer or director.
- TV: John Lasseter and Caroline Thomas - Tuesday, 8/21 at 11 pm
- TV: Ted Tally - Tuesday, 8/28 at 11 pm