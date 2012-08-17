Mrs. President and Anchorage Opera’s 2012-2013 Season

“Something Puccini, Something ‘bout a lady, Something original, An opera tonight!” (With apologies to Stephen Sondheim.)

Join hosts Jean and Steven as they sing through an interview with Anchorage Opera's new Executive Director Kevin Patterson. The 2012-2013 season kicks off October 5 with the world premiere of Mrs. President, the story of Victoria Woodhull, the first woman to run for the American presidency in 1872.



HOSTS:





Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

GUEST: Kevin Patterson, Executive Director, Anchorage Opera

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, August 17, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

