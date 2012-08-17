Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Mrs. President and Anchorage Opera’s 2012-2013 Season

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published August 17, 2012 at 2:43 PM AKDT

“Something Puccini, Something ‘bout a lady, Something original, An opera tonight!” (With apologies to Stephen Sondheim.)

Join hosts Jean and Steven as they sing through an interview with Anchorage Opera's new Executive Director Kevin Patterson. The 2012-2013 season kicks off October 5 with the world premiere of Mrs. President, the story of Victoria Woodhull, the first woman to run for the American presidency in 1872.

HOSTS:

GUEST: Kevin Patterson, Executive Director, Anchorage Opera

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, August 17, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

