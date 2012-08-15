Powering the Planet: Earth, The Operator's Manual

Watch Earth: The Operators' Manual - Preview on PBS. See more from EARTH: The Operators Manual.

An operators’ manual helps keep your car or computer running at peak performance. Earth science can do the same for the planet. Geologist Richard Alley travels the world, from New Zealand to China, Brazil, Spain and Morocco with stops in New Orleans, Texas and military bases in California. This accurate, understandable and upbeat report on the interconnected stories of humans and fossil fuels, Earth’s climate history and our future energy options will leave you amazed at the beauty and bounty of the planet, inspired by human ingenuity, and optimistic about the future.