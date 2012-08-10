The Arctic
They used to talk about explorers reaching the “ends of the earth.” But now even the Arctic is losing its remoteness. Every Arctic nation is now maneuvering to control sea routes and mineral deposits in the Arctic Ocean, and Alaska is the only Arctic state. Is the message getting through to Washington?
- Tony Penikett, former Premier, Yukon Territory; Advisory Circle member of the Gordon Foundation; author of “Reconciliation: First Nations Treaty Making in British Columbia"
