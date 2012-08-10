Tales of the Tattooed: What's your story?

Tattooing is permanently marking the skin with ink.

We can thank a crewman on Captain James Cook's ship the Endeavour for sharing the word—tattau, to mark—in his log while in Tahiti in 1769.

Cultures around the world have always used it for decoration or identification, and some of the oldest tattoos date back to Egyptian mummies. The Japanese perfected the use of high color. Sailors spread the art to Europe, and in Great Britain in the late-1800s, tattoos were high fashion and widespread among the wealthy. During WWII Holocaust prisoners of war bore tattooed numbers on their arms.

Some sociologists have written that tattooing is deviant, while others argue that

something so widespread can no longer be called deviant. A 2007 Harris Poll reported that over 40 percent of Americans ages 25-40 had at least one tattoo, as compared to 3 percent 20 years ago, and about 0.5 percent 50 years ago.

On today's show, Anchorage tattoo artist James Allen will share the history of local tattooing and his own experiences as a tattoo artist. Lauren Caruso and E.J. David will share the story behind their tattoos.

James Allen, Anchorage tattoo artist

Anchorage tattoo artist Lauren Caruso , moose biologist

, moose biologist E.J. David, psychology professor

