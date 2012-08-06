Watch Market Warriors - First Look on PBS. See more from pbs.

Treasure hunters embark on an antiques adventure in Market Warriors, a new series from the producers of Antiques Roadshow, the hit PBS series and forerunner of television’s antiques and collectibles genre. In Market Warriors, expert shoppers scour flea markets across the country for vintage valuables, selling their finds at auction with an eye towards maximizing profit. Fred Willard (Best in Show, A Mighty Wind) is Market Warriors’ off-screen host, offering wry commentary throughout the show. In each episode, four pickers travel to different markets across the country to purchase items with a set amount of money, and use their knowledge and skills to see who can make the most profit at auction.